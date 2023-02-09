'The Last of Us' star Melanie Lynskey claps back at model who criticized her body: 'I don't need to be muscly'

"The Last of Us" star Melanie Lynskey fired back at "America's Next Top Model" alum Adrianne Curry Wednesday for body-shaming her in a since-deleted tweet that alleged she didn't appear suitable for a role in the post-apocalyptic drama's setting.

"Her body says life of luxury not post apocalyptic [sic] warlord," Curry tweeted in response to a photo of Lynskey donning a Christian Siriano dress, adding, "where is linda hamilton ["Terminator" actress] when you need her?"

The 45-year-old New Zealand actress clapped back in her own tweet, writing, "Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us…

"And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for."

BIKINI-CLAD LIZZO SLAMS BOSY SHAMERS IN INSTAGRAM POST: ‘NOT HERE TO FIT INTO YOUR BEAUTY STANDARDS'

Lynskey followed up the initial tweet by further responding to criticism for her role as Kathleen in the HBO series, tweeting on one occasion, "I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations."

She also said she is glad to see a series advocating for characters to listen to the person with the best ideas, particularly calling out criticism against women in power who she said face incessant scrutiny for a bounty of reasons.

"Her voice is too shrill. Her voice is too quiet. She pays too much attention to how she looks. She doesn’t pay enough attention to how she looks. She’s too angry. She’s not angry enough," she tweeted, continuing with, "I was excited at the idea of playing a woman who had, in a desperate and tragic time, jumped into a role she had never planned on having and nobody else had planned on her having, and then she actually got s---done."

LIGHTNING'S PAT MAROON PERFECTLY RESPONDS TO FAT-SHAMING COMMENT FROM BRUINS BROADCASTER JACK EDWARDS

In Lynskey's initial thread, one commenter sang her praises while calling out Curry's deleted remark, with YouTuber Magali Vaz sharing a screenshot of one of the model's follow-up tweets and writing, "If anyone else was wondering how she responded" with an eye-rolling emoji.

"i am sick of people like you bothering me over a NERD review of a NERD show that an actor took personally. she is NOT her character. she is a hired actor to portray a character," Curry's tweet read.

Curry maintained that her criticism was of Lynskey's character and not of Lynskey herself, tweeting in a separate post, "a fictional character is not the person who plays it. I loved Mamoa as Khal Drogo..hated him as dude/bro shirtless aquaman. it is OK to feel someone is miscast."

SELENA GOMEZ FIRES BACK AT BODY-SHAMERS AFTER RECENT APPEARANCE

Curry also said her tweet applauding Lynskey's body as a "perfect hourglass figure most desired by men" was cropped out of Lynskey's tweet.

"Curvaceous babes aren't a thing in post apocalyptic scenarios. People are working hard and starving. This is a fictional character! Fiction!" Curry said in a separate post.