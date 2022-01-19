Larry Kudlow on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden's first year has helped Trump's popularity 'immeasurably'

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the current issues plaguing the economy and how President Biden's policies have significantly helped Donald Trump's popularity ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Kudlow told Brian Kilmeade the problems have helped Trump "immeasurably" as Americans grapple with sky-high inflation.

WASHINGTON POST EDITORIAL BOARD PANS BIDEN'S MESSAGE ON INFLATION

LARRY KUDLOW: Well, I think it's helped his popularity immeasurably okay, immeasurably, because the prosperous Trump years look almost calm compared to this, you know, race-baiting Biden years, and the high inflation. Regarding running for reelection… I speak to the former president on a regular basis. Whenever he asks I give him help. I write him some memos every now and then. I don't think he knows. I mean, 2024 is too far away. He doesn't know yet. The midterms are going to be everything, and one of the things you're going to see tonight, Brian, is what strategy Biden is going to choose for the midterms. Is he going to be mean, bitter, you know, racist, that kind of thing? Or is he actually going to move to the center with a calmer, more unified approach? I'm very interested in his tone tonight, Brian Kilmeade… because that's going to tell me about the midterm elections. Right now Biden is absolutely dead in the water. The Democrats are going to lose both houses.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH BRIAN KILMEADE: