Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Larry Kudlow on 'America's Newsroom': 'Fraud is inevitable' with massive government spending

Biden administration investigating 39,000 cases of COVID relief fraud

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Kudlow blames COVID lockdowns, government funding as Biden admin investigates COVID relief fraud Video

Kudlow blames COVID lockdowns, government funding as Biden admin investigates COVID relief fraud

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss how the Biden administration is investigating 39,000 cases of potential COVID relief fraud.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blamed COVID lockdowns and massive government funding as the Biden administration investigates 39,000 potential cases of COVID relief fraud. Kudlow joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss the investigations, warning the government is unable to "control" how funding is actually used.  

BRIT HUME: COVID RELIEF ‘MONEY WAS BASICALLY DROPPED OUT OF AIRPLANES’

LARRY KUDLOW: The shutdowns didn't work. The states that stopped shutting down did better than the states that kept shutting down. That's point number one. Point number two, do not keep throwing government money, whatever the intentions are. There is no way to monitor it. Fraud is inevitable. Crime is inevitable. That's the way the system works. The government can't control any of this. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" BELOW:

Biden administration investigating 39,000 suspected cases of COVID relief fraud Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.