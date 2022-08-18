Larry Kudlow on 'America's Newsroom': 'Fraud is inevitable' with massive government spending

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blamed COVID lockdowns and massive government funding as the Biden administration investigates 39,000 potential cases of COVID relief fraud. Kudlow joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss the investigations, warning the government is unable to "control" how funding is actually used.

LARRY KUDLOW: The shutdowns didn't work. The states that stopped shutting down did better than the states that kept shutting down. That's point number one. Point number two, do not keep throwing government money, whatever the intentions are. There is no way to monitor it. Fraud is inevitable. Crime is inevitable. That's the way the system works. The government can't control any of this.

