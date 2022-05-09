Brit Hume: COVID relief 'money was basically dropped out of airplanes'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brit Hume reacted to misspent COVID relief funding on " Special Report ."

BRIT HUME: Well, I think to a great extent, this was inevitable. Remember, the government almost overnight locked down a huge slice, indeed, most of the U.S. economy. Overnight, millions of people, tens of millions of people, lost their jobs and many were left without any way to keep going

…

COVID-19 RELIEF FRAUD LED TO BILLIONS IN TAXPAYER-FUNDED PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOANS LOST

What the government in Congress was trying to do was to get money into people's hands urgently, as fast as they could. So, the normal safeguards that you would put in place or to use to try to prevent fraud and ... prevent the money from being used in the wrong way, really were set aside and the money was basically dropped out of airplanes and the fact that, you know, they're estimating, what, $100 billion in fraud?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I wouldn't be surprised if that number went higher. It all is traceable back to the decision to lock down the economy, which I think in retrospect, the collateral damage from which was so severe in all sorts of ways and this is just yet one other example of it that I think, you know, I feel like I was on the right track when I said it was the worst public policy decision of my lifetime.