Hogan knocks Trump, says president not reaching voters GOP needs 'to win elections in the future'

Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told "Your World" Thursday that he has "been very careful not to ever go out of my way" to criticize President Trump unnecessarily before warning that he is "not doing a good job of reaching out to the voters we're going to need to win elections in the future."

Hogan, who reportedly mulled a primary challenge to Trump and has been put forward by some observers as a potential candidate for the White House in 2024, has not been hesitant to criticize the administration, most notably its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m not afraid to stand up when I disagree," he told host Neil Cavuto. "I don’t think every Republican should have to just march in lockstep and agree 100 percent of the time. I don’t think people should be afraid to stand up and speak out when they disagree," he said.

LARRY HOGAN BOOK CLAIMS MEMBERS OF TRUMP CABINET ASKED HIM TO PRIMARY PRESIDENT

"I'm the chairman of the National Governors Association," he added. "So my job of representing Democratic and Republican governors all across America is to is to stand up and push back when we feel like we need more help or when we think the president is off track. And I thank them and praise them when they're doing something that we think is helpful."

Hogan admitted to Cavuto that he hasn't spoken to Trump "directly" in a while, and disclosed that the relationship between himself and the president is "a little frosty these days on a personal level because he doesn’t like anybody to provide any kind of constructive criticism."

When Cavuto turned to Hogan's critique of GOP's direction under Trump, the governor said he wanted to emphasize a "bigger tent party of communicating and having a more positive vision for the future, reaching out and broadening that tent."

"My concern," Hogan added, "is that the president does a pretty good job of speaking to a portion of the base. He’s not doing a good job of reaching out to the voters we are going to need to win back elections in the future."

"Look, at some point, Donald Trump is not going to be the president and not going to be the leader of the party," Hogan said after Cavuto suggested being "an alternative to the Trump style of leadership" could count against him.

"The party is going to take a hard look at itself and at what direction we are going to head," the governor said. "I’m not sure what direction it's going to go, but I want to be part of the discussion. I want to talk about returning to some of our traditional Republican roots and about a time when Ronald Reagan would work across the aisle with [former House Speaker] Tip O'Neill and get things done, about how we won over independents and Democrats and we won suburban women and things that we're not doing anymore."