Larry Elder says mainstream media 'propping up' Joe Biden because he's the only 'sane' moderate

Talk radio host Larry Elder said on Wednesday that the mainstream media is “propping up” former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the South Carolina debate because he is the preferred candidate to take on President Trump.

“The reason for all of this is because they know that if Bloomberg was to get the nomination, a bunch of Democrats would stay home because this is the anti-billionaire party, whether you’re self-made or not,” Elder told “Fox & Friends.”

DEMS PUMMEL SANDERS ON COMMUNISM, SPENDING AT SC DEBATE AHEAD OF KEY PRIMARIES

Elder also said that the Democratic establishment knows that socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders cannot win the presidency.

“Biden is their only hope so they got to prop him up because he is the sane moderate that they’re betting on,” Elder said.

Biden drew a lot of praise on Twitter and from commentators on his debate performance. CNN’s Van Jones said that Biden “found his footing” and “he’s probably on his pathway to victory" in the state. Biden also received praise from MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panelists, including Rev. Al Sharpton, along with CNN's David Axelrod and MSNBC's Chris Matthews and Eugene Robinson.

Bernie Sanders faced sustained attacks from all sides in Tuesday night's rowdy Democratic debate, as the self-described democratic socialist, now the race's undisputed front-runner, parried multiple claims that his sweeping plans were little more than an expensive path to a "catastrophic," Corbyn-esque downballot rout for Democrats in November.

The forum, coming ahead of Saturday's primary in South Carolina and next week's pivotal Super Tuesday contests, was easily the most contentious of the primary season to date, as candidates frequently sparred with the moderators and ripped into each other on spending, foreign policy, and more. Fears have spread among the remaining candidates and establishment Democrats that Sanders, fresh off wins in several states, could soon be unstoppable.

Elder called the debate last night a “trainwreck" and though Biden's performance was not bad, the bar is set low due to the lacking talent and substance in other candidates.

"Yeah, Joe Biden didn't make a whole bunch of mistakes. He didn't knock over the punch bowl, but the bar is very, very low."