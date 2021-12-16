Lara Trump applauds Gov. DeSantis: Many parents didn't know their kids were learning critical race theory

Fox News contributor Lara Trump on "Fox & Friends" Thursday backed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis' crackdown on critical race theory being taught in schools and pushed in the corporate sector.

DESANTIS TAKES AIM AT CRT TRAINING IN SCHOOLS AND CORPORATE AMERICA

LARA TRUMP: Look, there is one positive thing that came out of the COVID pandemic and it’s that we all learned so much of what our children were being taught in schools. You know, since people had to actually teach their kids from home, hear what the teachers were teaching them. Nobody knew how in-depth they were teaching our kids this critical race theory. And it is throughout the country in many different school districts. And parents felt helpless, they didn’t feel like they had no ability to fight back.

Now that Governor Desantis has given parents this opportunity, I think it’s fantastic, you should have the ability to know what your kid is learning in school and if you don’t agree with it, you should have some way to fight back and that’s exactly what this is going to do.

