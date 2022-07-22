Lara Trump roasts media coverage of Biden getting COVID compared to Trump's case: 'Amazing to watch'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said on ‘Fox & Friends First’ Friday that the media's left-wing bias can be seen in how it covered President Biden's positive COVID test, compared to former President Trump's bout with the virus.

LARA TRUMP: You're not suggesting that the media is somehow playing favorites with Joe Biden over Donald Trump, are you? Of course, that is exactly what's happening. It's amazing to watch the difference in coverage of the exact same location, the balcony of the White House, where Donald Trump stood and took off his mask. Joe Biden is there maskless as well. It's almost a 180-degree change in coverage when you look at the way the media has handled this. This is exactly the reason, and you can add it to the growing list, that people in America have very, very low trust in the media at this point because they pick and choose the way they cover things based on their own political affiliations. It's kind of interesting, though, because you see Joe Biden there, COVID--positive outside, no mask on. How many times have we seen him actually put his mask on to go outside when he doesn't have COVID? It's very confusing, I think, to Americans.

