Lara Trump: Dems worried about President Trump's support in the black community

Trump reelection campaign adviser Lara Trump told Fox News Monday that Democrats are worried about President Trump’s growing support in the black community.

“The idea that this is a man that defends white supremacists is so old and so done, I don’t know why anybody keeps bringing this up,” Trump told “The Story with Martha McCallum," reacting to claims from Joe Biden surrogate Rep. Cedric Richmond, D- a., that the commander-in-chief praises white supremacists.

Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, said that Donald Trump has done “so much” for the black community.

KAMALA HARRIS BECOMES LATEST FORMER CANDIDATE TO ENDORSE JOE BIDEN

“A lot of folks on the Democratic side are probably very worried about that," she said. "All of the polling that we have internally shows that the numbers among African-Americans in this country are going through the roof.

“I get that they’re trying to put out talking points that say otherwise but I think people are smarter than that and they feel the results of this Trump economy, they feel the results of Donald Trump fighting for them every day,” Lara Trump added.

Over the weekend, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., added her name to the list of former Democratic candidates who are now endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden.

The senator said in a Sunday statement that she would "do everything in my power" to help Biden win.

"There is no one better prepared than Joe to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office," Harris said in a statement Sunday. "He is kind and endlessly caring, and he truly listens to the American people."

The decision by the California senator, who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge Trump, further solidifies the Democratic establishment's move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.