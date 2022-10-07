Lara Trump: Potential Hunter Biden charges don't even 'scratch the surface'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump said she doesn't believe the charges being discussed against Hunter Biden even "scratch the surface" of his wrongdoing when it comes to the Biden family's overseas business dealings. Trump said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday she believes the charges are coming at this time for political reasons.

LARA TRUMP: As a member of a family who has had countless baseless accusations leveled at us and calls for all of us to be in jail or locked up despite no crimes, of course, it is nice to see that there is some movement towards justice in a way here with Hunter Biden. But I think for anyone who is hoping to see Hunter maybe in like an orange jumpsuit or in handcuffs, I don't think we're going to get that. And I don't want to get people too excited here because most people believe that the reason that this is happening in the time that it is right now is because the Democrats are very worried that Republicans are going to take over the House and Senate after the midterm elections. And it could get very messy for the Biden family. So this appears to be an attempt to speed this up, to allow a plea deal if anything comes of this, and, of course, pay a fine. And then we are all supposed to look at this as a big victory, that the Hunter Biden situation has been dealt with so we can all move on. But this doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of the really big problems here with the Biden family.

