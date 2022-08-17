Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: Our allies and enemies see America as weak, unstable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lara Trump, Fox News contributor and daughter-in-law to former President Trump, gave her take on the fallout of an FBI raid at the Mar-a-Lago estate and Liz Cheney's defeat in Tuesday's Wyoming primaries on "The Story" Wednesday.

LARA TRUMP: I would say this entire raid on Mar-a-Lago is such a bad look overall for America across the world.

TRUMP BLASTS LIZ CHENEY AFTER PRIMARY LOSS TO HARRIET HAGERMAN: ‘SHE CAN FINALLY DISAPPEAR’

You know, I think so often about what our allies and our enemies must think right now to see exactly what has happened, to see a potential candidate for president have his home raided by the current president's DOJ, the person that he might be running against should he decide to run in 2024.

Man, that is banana republic-type stuff. It makes America look weak. It makes us look unstable as a country. And so I'd be more worried about the steps that were taken by the FBI here than anything that Donald Trump has done.

LEO TERRELL ON WYOMING PRIMARIES: LIZ CHENEY WILL NEVER BE PRESIDENT

What do they expect, by the way? This man has been attacked every way possible. We know about the fake investigations in the past. We know about the FISA warrants and all the false information used to obtain those, too, for the Russia collusion hoax.

MCCARTHY AIDE REACTS TO LIZ CHENEY ATTACK WITH ‘IRONIC’ DICK CHENEY QUOTE

All of this makes America look so bad. And of course, my father-in-law is going to fight back. Rightly so. He's standing up for himself. He's always stood up for America, and any suggestion otherwise is just absolutely ridiculous.

