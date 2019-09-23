Rep. Al Green warns Dems: 'The public is going to turn on us' if we don't impeach Trump

Democratic Rep. Al Green had a dire warning for his Democratic colleagues on Monday, suggesting that they will suffer the consequences at the ballot box if they don't impeach President Trump.

The impeachment debate was renewed last week after a "whistleblower" raised an issue about a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during which the president reportedly attempted to leverage financial aid in exchange for an investigation into Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Texas lawmaker, who was one of the first on Capitol Hill to push for impeachment, continued his efforts at a pro-impeachment rally.

"If we don’t do this rather quickly, the public is going to turn on us," Green told the crowd. "And we are going to find that those who went to the polls and gave us this great majority are going to be very disappointed. They are not going to side with us when we did not side with them."

REP. AL GREEN FEARS TRUMP 'WILL GET REELECTED' IF HE'S NOT IMPEACHED

Last month, Green blasted the president, calling him "unfit" and "unworthy" to serve as commander-in-chief.

"To defeat him at the polls would do history a disservice, would do our nation a disservice, and would not allow us to do what they did in 1868 when Andrew Johnson, who was the bigot of his time, who was impeached by the radical Republicans," Green said. "We can’t let him walk the Earth without that stain... He’s caused harm to society. We need to do something about it.”

Green also expressed his concern earlier this year that Trump would be reelected if Congress didn't impeach him.

"I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the president, he will get re-elected," Green said. "If we don't impeach him, he will say that he has been vindicated, he will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and they didn't take up impeachment. He will say that we had a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn't. He will say that he has been vindicated."