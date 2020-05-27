Lara Logan calls out media for ignoring 'devastating' effects of lockdowns on health care industry

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation host Lara Logan called out the media Tuesday for ignoring how economic lockdowns are causing damage to the health care industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“No one is talking anymore about the fact that preventing one COVID death doesn’t mean that you’re not causing a whole lot of other deaths through those prevention measures,” Logan told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Logan said that doctors who specialize in cancer have said that patients have avoided treatment, while other people are avoiding care because of a fear of coronavirus.

“What you hear on television when you’re isolated at home is what you respond to and people believe they’re going to die if they go to the hospital so they die alone at home.”

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN HITS POLYGAMIST MEN IN KUWAIT STRUGGLING TO SEE ALL WIVES

Coronavirus lockdowns may have cost more lives than they saved, according to a Nobel laureate who accurately predicted when China would peak in the crisis.

Stanford University biophysicist Michael Levitt, a British American Israeli who won the 2013 Nobel Prize in chemistry, said he believed other health precautions, such as enforcing the use of masks, would have been more effective in combating the pandemic, the Telegraph reported.

“I think lockdown saved no lives. I think it may have cost lives,” Levitt, who is not an epidemiologist, told the publication.

“There is no doubt that you can stop an epidemic with lockdown, but it’s a very blunt and very medieval weapon and the epidemic could have been stopped just as effectively with other sensible measures (such as masks and other forms of social distancing),” he added.

Levitt attributed the additional lives lost to other dangers from the fallout of the lockdowns, such as domestic abuse and fewer people seeking health care for ailments other than the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Logan questioned why there has been little media coverage of the financial “devastation” that the lockdowns have caused for hospitals.

“I find it extraordinary that people keep talking about a second wave and the danger of what happens in the fall but yet no one is talking about the fact that you’re decimating your health care system,” Logan said.

“Hospitals are laying off nurses, they’re laying off doctors, they’re not contributing to 401k’s and, at the same time, you have all of these illnesses that people have that are not being treated, that are just backing up and so there is a fallacy here that seems to define the press coverage, which is that if you don’t prevent every single COVID death, somehow you are a mass murderer and irresponsible human being and that’s just not true.”

Fox News' Jackie Salo contributed to this report.