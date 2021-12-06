LAPD detective says city not safe for tourists, blasts Gavin Newsom for going soft on criminals

Los Angeles Police Department detective Jamie McBride slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom, arguing he "needs to be gone" as the Golden State continues to grapple with smash-and-grab robberies. McBride appeared on "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the crime surge, calling on the state to enact tougher crime laws.

JAMIE MCBRIDE: We're wondering how many times somebody has to be arrested here in L.A. before they stay in jail. It's sad to say, but it's almost safer to hang out with Alec Baldwin on a movie set than go shopping in Los Angeles right now. That's how crazy it is. It is so violent. We're telling people don't visit because we don't think we can keep you safe right now. And that's just sad to say.

You'd have to start with the governor, Gavin Newsom ... he's advocated with the ACLU for Proposition 47 as well as George Gascon, who authored that bill. … Gavin Newsom needs to be gone. We need to work on changing these laws back to make it tougher on crime. We need to get rid of these so-called progressive district attorneys. They are advocating for the criminals. It's almost like it's [a] shame on you if you're a victim. It's like it's your fault, and that's the way they see it... There's a lot of cleanup to do, but we need to take back the streets. And to be honest with you, it shouldn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat. I think we should all want to feel safe in your home, and we should be tough on crime, and that's where it starts. We have to start from the top and clean house all the way down.

