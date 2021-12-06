NY Democrat rips AOC's denial of rise in smash-and-grab robberies: 'She's a danger'

A former Democrat state lawmaker slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., after she undermined the existence of smash-and-grab robberies across the country, calling her a "danger" as she advocates emptying prisons and defunding the police.

GOP, BUSINESSES SLAM AOC FOR DOUBTING EXISTENCE OF SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES: ‘TONE-DEAF AND OFFENSIVE ’

Former New York assemblyman Dov Hikind joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to discuss her remarks, as many critics argue the rhetoric is "tone-deaf" amid a rampant crime surge nationwide.

"These crimes that are being committed, there are real victims out there," Hikind explained. "The bail reform that she supports, where criminals walk out before the police officer finishes the paperwork, it's ridiculous, causing new victims out there. It is really out of control."

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez cast doubt on the existence of mass smash-sand-grab robberies around the country.

"A lot of these allegations of organized retail theft are not actually panning out," Ocasio-Cortez stated.

Walgreens, among other retailers and lawmakers, pushed back on her remarks arguing organized retail theft is one of the most significant issues plaguing its company specifically.

"Republicans are speaking out on this," Hikind stated. "Where are people from my Democratic Party? Are they blind? Maybe AOC is blind. Clearly, she doesn't see it."

"Where are the others in the Democratic Party to stand up and defend the innocent people of this country who are being victimized by criminals?" Hikind questioned.

Cities in California, specifically areas in and around San Francisco and Los Angeles, have been dealing with a series of what many critics call "organized" mass looting targeting retailers in recent weeks.

AOC's remarks come shortly after the Fraternal Order of Police announced 58 police officers, the highest number ever recorded, have been shot and killed in the line of duty so far in 2021.

The organization released the data last week, warning the highest number of officers shot in the line of duty, already at 314, is also on pace to become the highest on record.

"She's a big heroine to a lot of people," Hikind explained. "She is a disaster for the average American because of her policies and the things that she advocates, and the fact that so many Democrats are fearful of her and the radical left of the Democratic Party."

He continued, "Crime [is] out of control in New York and Los Angeles, other cities all over America, victims [are] all over America. AOC doesn't care about victims. She cares about the criminal."