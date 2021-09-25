Laundrie parents could be charged if they give false information but should share what they know: Williams

Amid a nationwide manhunt for Brian Laudrie, who authorities say is a "person of interest" in the activities surrounding Gabby Petito's death, former Washington, D.C. homicide detective and defense attorney Ted Williams said the warrant recently issued for Laundrie's arrest for alleged bank card fraud may change the way his parents interact with police.

"When Brian was a missing person and not a fugitive, the parents did not have to cooperate," Williams said Saturday on"Fox News Live." "Now that Brian is considered a fugitive from justice, if I, as a lawyer, was representing the parents, I would tell them not to say anything."

Williams said the parents have constitutional protections that allow them to keep silent, and any statements they give to the police could be used against Brian or another family member.

Florida Statute 777.03, which states that a person commits a felony offense when they assist an individual in evading detection or arrest, does not apply to family members, protecting Laundrie’s parents from being charged with any crime.

Williams said if family members know information about Brian’s whereabouts, they should come forward, but if they give false information, they "could be charged with a crime of accessory after the fact or contributing to his delinquency or his being gone."

Based on the resources that are being put into the search for Laundrie, Williams said he believes law enforcement has more information than they are releasing.

"I believe at some stage here, clearly with the facts that we know, that there is and will be probable cause to possibly arrest Brian for…the murder of Gabby Petito," he concluded.

Fox News' Bradford Betz and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report