Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie manhunt continues days after Gabby's remains identified: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito funeral in Long Island on Sunday

Loved ones of Gabby Petito will say goodbye to the 22-year-old at her funeral in Long Island on Sunday, her father posted on Instagram Friday.

Services will be held at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook from 12 to 5 p.m. "Thank to all for your support and love," he wrote, adding that in lieu of flowers the family requests people make donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation.