Gabby Petito: Brian Laundrie manhunt continues days after Gabby's remains identified: LIVE UPDATES
The FBI issued a federal warrant for Laundrie's arrest on Thursday; his whereabouts remain unknown
incoming update…
Loved ones of Gabby Petito will say goodbye to the 22-year-old at her funeral in Long Island on Sunday, her father posted on Instagram Friday.
Services will be held at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook from 12 to 5 p.m. "Thank to all for your support and love," he wrote, adding that in lieu of flowers the family requests people make donations to the future Gabby Petito Foundation.
Live Coverage begins here