LA riots witnesses stand their ground on the right to bear arms on 'Tucker Carlson Originals'

Fox Nation host Tucker Carlson investigates the decline of gun rights over the last three decades and the right to self-defense in the latest installment of "Tucker Carlson Originals."

In "Surviving Disorder," Carlson retraces the frightening and tense moments of the 1992 Los Angeles riots with multiple victims and witnesses.

The City of Angels experienced five days of unrest after four police officers were acquitted in the arrest and beating of Rodney King, an African-American man.

'TUCKER CARLSON ORIGINALS' INVESTIGATES THE MOST AGGRESSIVE GUN CONFISCATION SCHEME IN MODERN AMERICAN HISTORY

David Joo, who Carlson interviewed for the special, had been in Koreatown when the riots broke out on April 29 of 1992. He was working as a manager at a local grocery store at the time - and when the possibility of looting and violence looked more like a reality, Joo said he knew he had to defend himself and his store.

"We are pretty much on our own. So what should we do?" Joo said. "So, you know, no option. We... we have to defend our store."



"So I packed some, you know, guns, rifles and shotguns and handguns," Joo said. "Right there, another driving shooter. I was hiding behind the car, another shooter. The first time, I was scared."

Joo maintains he was protecting Korean people and Koreatown at large.

After running out of ammunition, Joo ran to find more. But as he left the store unattended, looters made their way in, and more shooting erupted.

When police eventually performed a more thorough investigation, they found 75 bullet holes scattered across the store’s walls.

"So after that, they said, O.K., David, actually, self-defense, so you can go home," Joo said.

Now, in a time when police are hamstrung and riots continue to permeate the nation, Tucker Carlson examines whether American citizens today have the right - and resources - to protect themselves.

