LA County sheriff rips 'woke' Gascon's soft on crime policies: His support for victims is 'too late'

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told "America Reports" Thursday that LA District Attorney George Gascon's sudden empathy for victims of crimes is too late due to his prior support for soft-on-crime policies.

ALEX VILLANUEVA: Everything he claims about supporting victims is after the fact. It’s too little, too late. Because as soon as he came into office it was all about activists, Black Lives Matter, the woke policies of defunding law enforcement, and believing that letting more people out of prison, holding them with lower sentences for violent crimes, somehow is going to reduce recidivism when the exact opposite is happening.

…

The first year in office, 12,000 cases he refused to prosecute that we arrested, we investigated. Lights and sirens, emergency cases, all ranges of cases – 12,000 cases in one year only. That means 12,000 potential criminals or criminals back out on the street immediately, who never were held accountable for their actions. That only emboldens the criminal community further, and he’s singing the praises of reforms that are not working.

