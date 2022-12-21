LA-area business owner makes urgent plea about homeless, crime crisis: 'Employees being attacked every day'

Los Angeles-area business owners are continuing to sound the alarm on the crime and homelessness crisis with a new sign that reads "Santa Monica is not safe" hanging at a popular outdoor shopping mall.

John Alle, a property and business owner in the area, said the southern California community needs more law enforcement to combat the issue.

Alle joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to discuss the severity of the problem. He said as many as five storefronts are vandalized or destroyed each month.

"We have employees being attacked to and from their cars every day on the way to work," Alle told host Brian Kilmeade.

"The typical weapon of choice is a six-inch knife, cast iron six-inch pipe, or a sawed-off fishing rod. That's how bad it is."

"And that's what normal pedestrians and shop owners have to face every day, entering and exiting their door fronts."

California saw an overall increase in killings and violent crime in 2021, according to data released by state officials in August.

"While crime rates remain significantly below their historical highs, property and violent crimes continue to have devastating consequences for communities across the state," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

The data showed a 7.2% increase in homicides across the state from 2020 to 2021. Bonta’s office noted around three-quarters of the incidents involved firearms.

Alle called on city officials to increase law enforcement’s presence in the area, touting the excellence of the department and the police chief.

Alle said the police, however, have suffered ever since the riots in May of 2020.

"They're way behind due to defunding and sworn officers being put into desk jobs after the May 31st riots," he said. "We want the police to be able to hire."

Alle said police are more active in the area after the sign was put up, but he fears things will return to "normal" after the start of the new year.

"The police are working double to try to protect us, they're doing a good job. But there are not enough of them, and they're not present enough," he said.

