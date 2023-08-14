L.A. columnist suggests Kamala Harris replace Dianne Feinstein in the Senate: 'Drag' on Biden's re-election

Los Angeles Times columnist George Skelton endorsed the idea that Vice President Kamala Harris replace Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein in the Senate, because she's been a "drag" on President Biden's re-election campaign, he wrote.

"President Biden has a problem. So does Vice President Kamala Harris. Sen. Dianne Feinstein is a problem. There’s a solution for all of this," he began. "Biden’s problem is Harris. She’s a burden — a drag on his reelection prospects."

"Feinstein could resign from the Senate and Gov. Gavin Newsom could appoint Harris to replace her. Biden then could find a more popular running mate, one more acceptable to voters as a potential successor," he continued.

Skelton noted that the idea came from a reader via email, but endorsed it as "great." In addition to Harris, a former California U.S. Senator herself, being called a drag on Biden politically, Feinstein has become a liability in some Democratic circles due to her advanced age of 90 and reported mental acuity issues.

"A great idea. But it’ll never happen because it would take all of the president’s persuasive and coercive powers to pull off. And he doesn’t seem the type likely to do that," Skelton continued.

Skelton wrote that Harris would need to be "dumped," as she wouldn't give it up voluntarily, and the president would need to "admit" he made the wrong choice.

"But Biden would need to admit that he erred in choosing Harris in the first place. He felt politically obligated to name a Black woman in 2020. But he could have picked the more likable Karen Bass, the California congresswoman who later was elected Los Angeles mayor," he wrote.

Only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, an NBC News poll from June found, which left Harris with a net -17 rating. NBC News noted that it was "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

" She’d probably be better off back in her old Senate job," Skelton said of Harris.

The LA Times columnist wrote that Feinstein was "no longer capable of a Senate performance that meets her own high standards."

Feinstein has said she plans to serve the rest of her term, but will not seek re-election.

The Democratic senator was recently hospitalized after a fall in her California home. She has been in office since 1992 and is the oldest member of Congress.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," a spokesperson said in a statement.