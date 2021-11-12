Former federal prosecutor rips Sunny Hostin’s ‘shocking’ comments on Kyle Rittenhouse case

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told "Fox & Friends" on Friday she was "shocked" that "View" host Sunny Hostin claimed Kyle Rittenhouse "murdered" two victims, arguing the comments show the liberal media's agenda when it comes to the case.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS SAVAGE KYLE RITTENHOUSE: HE 'MURDERED' TWO PEOPLE, FAKED CRYING ON THE STAND

FRANCEY HAKES: They are making comments as if he has already been convicted as if he is a murderer. And they are completely discounting self-defense. What Sunny Hostin said is especially shocking because she is a former prosecutor. She knows very well the difference between killing and murder. She used that word deliberately multiple times as if it’s a forgone conclusion. She is obviously not watching the trial. I’m watching the trial. There is an excellent case here for self-defense. I don’t know where she is coming from. But it’s clear there is a political agenda.

