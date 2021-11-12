Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former federal prosecutor rips Sunny Hostin’s ‘shocking’ comments on Kyle Rittenhouse case

Rittenhouse slammed by liberal 'View' hosts who accused him of fake-crying on witness stand

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Former federal prosecutor slams Sunny Hostin’s ‘shocking’ comments on Rittenhouse Video

Former federal prosecutor slams Sunny Hostin’s ‘shocking’ comments on Rittenhouse

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes reacts to ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin rushing to judgment in Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told "Fox & Friends" on Friday she was "shocked" that "View" host Sunny Hostin claimed Kyle Rittenhouse "murdered" two victims, arguing the comments show the liberal media's agenda when it comes to the case.

'THE VIEW' HOSTS SAVAGE KYLE RITTENHOUSE: HE 'MURDERED' TWO PEOPLE, FAKED CRYING ON THE STAND

FRANCEY HAKES: They are making comments as if he has already been convicted as if he is a murderer. And they are completely discounting self-defense. What Sunny Hostin said is especially shocking because she is a former prosecutor. She knows very well the difference between killing and murder. She used that word deliberately multiple times as if it’s a forgone conclusion. She is obviously not watching the trial. I’m watching the trial. There is an excellent case here for self-defense. I don’t know where she is coming from. But it’s clear there is a political agenda.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Deleted CBS tweet labels Rittenhouse a 'murderer' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.