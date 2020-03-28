Kurt 'The CyberGuy' Knutsson explains how technology can help in fight against coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Feeling worried about coronavirus? Want to know how much you and your family will receive from the more than $2 trillion economic relief bill President Trump signed on Friday? Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson has the tools to answer your questions.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" with host Jedediah Bila, Knutsson said Saturday that Apple's Siri could aid in the effort to diagnose potential COVID-19 patients and direct them to important information.

"First of all, you have got Siri that you just talked about where, if you just ask, 'Hey, how would I know if I have coronavirus?' you're going to be taken through those steps that are guided by information provided by the CDC," he remarked.

"Now this is an effort from, actually the White House. Apple reached out to the White House and to the CDC and asked them, 'How can we be of help?'" Knutsson stated further.

In addition, just hours ago, Apple launched a free app called COVID-19 to help screen for prospective new cases with step-by-step guidance.

"So, it will guide you: 'What kind of symptoms are you feeling?' And then, it will offer you guidance as [to] whether you should call your medical provider or should you call 911...if you have extreme symptoms, inside of that," Knutsson explained.

"Apple says they're going to continue to update this app. Because, I asked a question, you know, it makes sense it would evolve to, 'is this going to be, eventually, the app we are talking about where we would be able to find out how to find a test near my house and if I qualify to get one?" he asked. "And so, we are not talking about any of that stuff, but it is evolving."

Lastly, Knutsson told Bila about a free online stimulus calculator that will provide individualized information in relation to how much each person or family will receive from the U.S. Treasury during a time when businesses are shuttered.

"You enter in your -- essentially what you earned last year, whether you do or don't have kids, whether you are single or married, and it's going to formulate how much you should receive," Knutsson noted. "You know the maximum now is $1,200 for a single person, $2,400 for a married couple...and $500 per child."

"Now, that gets reduced if you make a lot of money. So, put in those figures. You will find out how much you are going to get and in three weeks we are supposed to see that through the online bank that you electronically pay your taxes with," he concluded. "If you haven't done that in the past, then...the Department of the Treasury is going to mail you a check rather than send it electronically."