'Fox & Friends' hosts respond to some liberals melting down over Nationals player's MAGA hat

The "Fox & Friends" hosts rounded up some of the most overheated reactions from the liberal "Twitterverse" after a Washington Nationals player donned a Make America Great Again hat during the team's visit to the White House.

As Hawaiian-born veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki stepped to the microphone Monday, he put on a red "MAGA" hat, delighting President Trump.

"I love him," Trump could be heard saying before he wrapped his arms around Suzuki's chest.

First lady Melania Trump smiled and clapped behind her husband, as Suzuki said, "I love you all. Thank you."

The moment did not go over well among some of the president's many Twitter critics, with one comparing the hat to a Nazi symbol.

"If he wore a swastika hat, he'd get banned from baseball — and a MAGA hat is no different," wrote Palmer Report in a since-deleted tweet.

Former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien called it "pathetic," while New York Times contributor Wajahat Ali also took issue with Sukuzi.

"They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki. They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great," he tweeted.

As he walked away from the microphone, Trump said: "What a job he did... I didn’t know that was going to happen." Trump was later presented with a '45' Nationals jersey by first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

Host Brian Kilmeade expressed amazement at the backlash toward Suzuki.

"All he did was support the president of the United States. The president of the country he is in," said Kilmeade, wondering whether things may be "breaking" in Trump's favor politically.

Host Ainsley Earhardt agreed, saying it's "amazing" how much hatred there is for the president and people who support him.

"You're hated if you walk up to that microphone, support him and put on that hat."

Seven members of the Nationals' World Series roster did not attend the event: Sean Doolittle, Anthony Rendon, Victor Robles, Michael A. Taylor, Joe Ross, Javy Guerra and Wander Suero.