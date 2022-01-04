Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem hits Biden on rising meat prices with 'attack on capitalism'

'He's attacking America', says the South Dakota Governor

Fox News Staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem explains to ‘Hannity’ viewers why President Biden is failing at his job.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, R-SD, joined "Hannity" on Tuesday night to criticize Joe Biden’s failure to address the nation as record inflation is causing the price of meat to soar across the nation. 

BIDEN ADMIN ROILED BY CRISES ON AFGHANISTAN, BORDER, INFLATION, COVID – BUT HEADS YET TO ROLL 

GOV. KRISTI NOEM, R-SD: He's willing to go out there and spend more money and pursue other ideas and not just do the basic job of government, and that's to make sure you're implementing the laws correctly, you're making sure people are following the rules, and his Department of Justice has every single tool to make sure that people aren't attacked under the situation that they're in today. And listen, what's alarming to me is that you saw Joe Biden attack capitalism. You saw him attack free markets. He's attacking America and what has made this country so special, and he's starting to do that on an issue where he has a little bit of credibility that it is a problem. The problem is that he's just not willing to fix it in the way it should be fixed.

