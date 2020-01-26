Kobe Bryant dead: Stars pay tribute to NBA legend killed in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players of all-time and a superstar who transcended sports, has died at 41.

Fox Sports confirmed that the basketball legend died in a plane crash earlier Sunday.

Fans and celebrities are reeling from the loss and some stars have quickly taken to social media to share the grief and disbelief.

Khloe Kardashian

Just minutes after the news of Bryant's death, the reality star took to Twitter to share her heartbreak.

In a second tweet, she said: "Please don't let this be true. I'm shaking."

Khalid

The "Talk" singer also expressed dismay on Twitter, saying, "RIP Kobe. This is heartbreaking unbelievable."

A$AP Rocky

The rapper posted online, writing, "RIP KOBE , SO SAD , SUCH A SAD DAY N SAD NEWS , WE LOVE U."

Nick Jonas

"This is heartbreaking," Nick Jonas wrote. "Rest In Peace Kobe."

Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker simply said: "RIP Kobe" with a sad-faced emoji.