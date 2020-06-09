Minnesota Viking's quarterback Kirk Cousins offers words of encouragement to fellow Americans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Minnesota Vikings star quarterback Kirk Cousins offered a pep talk to fellow Americans dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, as lockdown measures start to ease around the country.

"I just want to send a word of encouragement and share where I'm getting my hope, and that's found in my faith and in the word of God," said Cousins in an episode of Fox Nation's "Messages of Hope."

"I know that in this world we will have trouble, as Jesus said. But he also said, 'Take heart. For I've overcome the world,'" Cousins continued in a recording made before the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cousin's addressed the George Floyd tragedy in a post on Instagram, "My heart breaks for our city, but especially for my African American brothers and sisters, who I know feel this on a level I can’t possibly understand."

On Fox Nation's "Messages of Hope," Cousin implored the faithful to stay strong, especially during difficult periods.

"I know that in life we're going to have tough times. And I don't know what the future holds, but as the old saying goes, we know who holds the future and that God is in control."

"I look forward to seeing the other side of this challenge," he concluded, "And just want to encourage you to stay hope-filled and expectant as we go through this. Blessings to you. And go, Vikings."

