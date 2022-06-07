Kirk Cameron touts parent-led homeschooling movement as millions say goodbye to public schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Kirk Cameron joined "Jesse Waters Primetime" Tuesday to make the case for homeschool learning, saying there's no one better positioned to educate children than their parents.

Cameron told Watters there's this "great awakening" that's taking place and parents are waking up, noting the coronavirus pandemic shined a spotlight on what kids are learning in schools.

"This is such an exciting time in our culture, said Cameron. "Many look at the darkness that appears to be closing in with all of these government restrictions and these mandates and this forced content in schools."

Cameron said millions are making the switch "successfully" and "joyfully."

He added that parents are "horrified" about woke curricula, and "they're pulling them out and saying, What are my options?"

Cameron also discussed the misconceptions about homeschooling.

"It's a lot more affordable than you think it is," he said. "There's a lot more help and hope than you could ever imagine through co-ops and networks and conferences and support from local churches and other families."

He touted that the "possibilities are really endless, and we're witnessing something that's remarkable."

The actor went on to discuss the fears of homeschool learning, addressing parents who may feel hesitant.

"I had felt a healthy fear of homeschooling myself," he admitted. "We have six children, and we ended up homeschooling them after sixth grade. We weren't crazy about the options and what we learned is you don't have to have a PhD in math. There are lots of people who are there to help."

"There are professional PhDs who help to write curriculums that you guide your kids through. There are online courses through universities and colleges. There are networks and co-ops, and there's help in a very vast and rich community full of people who are like-minded, wanting to pass on their values together with you, to your kids, and to their kids," he said.

Cameron's upcoming documentary, "The Homeschool Awakening" hits theaters June 13 and 14.

