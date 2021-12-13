Expand / Collapse search
Kellyanne Conway on 'Faulkner Focus': Independents have really turned against Joe Biden

A recent ABC poll showed only 36% of Americans favored Biden's position on crime

Fox News Staff
The former Trump adviser discusses the president’s dwindling approval rating.

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway discussed President Biden's dwindling approval rating on crime, especially among suburban women and independents.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING ON CRIME TANKS AMID RISE IN SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES

KELLYANNE CONWAY: [Democrats] don’t seem to understand the error of their ways. They are out of sync with what most Americans are saying about crime, drugs, 100,000 overdose deaths, fentanyl pouring over the border, and they’re out of touch with the way people are just looking at basic public safety. You see the flight from many of these urban areas. People want to live in the suburbs again. That’s not because of COVID, that’s because of the schools, and it’s because of public safety. So, I think that it will hurt the Democrats because there’s actually a bright light distinction between the two parties and in the awful poll numbers … These are ABC News polls, the independents are really against Joe Biden on this issue as well. Women particularly. If you’ve only got 36% of the country saying that they favor your position on crime, it’s gone down by 7 points in just two short months, you have nobody happy. 

