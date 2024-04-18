Trump hush money trial enters day 3 with 7 jurors confirmed

Former President Trump’s legal team says it tried to serve ex-pornographic actress Stormy Daniels with a subpoena as she arrived for an event at a bar in a New York City bar last month, but she refused to accept it.

A process server working for Trump’s lawyers said he approached Daniels with papers demanding information related to a documentary recently released about her life and involvement with Trump but was forced to "leave them at her feet," according to a court filing made public Wednesday.

Daniels is expected to be a key witness in Trump’s hush money case, where he is facing over 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The trial marks the first time a former president will stand trial over criminal charges.

"I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were," process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote. "She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face."

DellaPorte said he tried to serve Daniels prior to a screening of the documentary film "Stormy" at the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub in Brooklyn.

Trump’s lawyers are asking Judge Juan Merchan to force Daniels to comply with the subpoena. In their filing, they included a photo they said DellaPorte took of Daniels as she strode away.

This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Michael Dorgan