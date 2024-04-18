Trump hush money trial enters day 3 with 7 jurors confirmed
Former President Trump will return to a Manhattan courthouse for the third day of his hush money payment trial Thursday. Jury selection will continue with seven jurors confirmed and five more awaiting selection.
incoming update…
Former President Trump’s legal team says it tried to serve ex-pornographic actress Stormy Daniels with a subpoena as she arrived for an event at a bar in a New York City bar last month, but she refused to accept it.
A process server working for Trump’s lawyers said he approached Daniels with papers demanding information related to a documentary recently released about her life and involvement with Trump but was forced to "leave them at her feet," according to a court filing made public Wednesday.
Daniels is expected to be a key witness in Trump’s hush money case, where he is facing over 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The trial marks the first time a former president will stand trial over criminal charges.
"I stated she was served as I identified her and explained to her what the documents were," process server Dominic DellaPorte wrote. "She did not acknowledge me and kept walking inside the venue, and she had no expression on her face."
DellaPorte said he tried to serve Daniels prior to a screening of the documentary film "Stormy" at the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub in Brooklyn.
Trump’s lawyers are asking Judge Juan Merchan to force Daniels to comply with the subpoena. In their filing, they included a photo they said DellaPorte took of Daniels as she strode away.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Michael Dorgan
Jury selection in former President Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial stemming from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to resume Thursday morning.
Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as “pure politics,” a "political persecution" and maintains his innocence. The former president is expected to testify during his trial on his behalf.
Seven jurors were selected and sworn in on Tuesday. Eleven more are needed before opening arguments can begin.
The jury selection process can take up to two weeks.
By the end of jury selection on Tuesday, seven jurors had been selected and sworn in.
The jury pool so far includes four men and three women, all living in New York City. Their professions include work in law, finance, nursing, technology and more, but their identities remain protected.
Court will not meet for the trial on Wednesdays, and the third day of jury selection is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Lower Manhattan.
Prospective jurors are asked questions about their professions, their backgrounds, their family, and their interests. They are also asked if they have any opinions about former President Trump, which media outlets they receive their news from, and whether they follow the former president on social media.
Former President Trump is required, by law, to attend his ongoing criminal trial in person with few exceptions – a potential roadblock to his ongoing 2024 presidential campaign.
According to the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 43 states that a defendant "must be present at: (1) the initial appearance, the initial arraignment, and the plea; (2) every trial stage, including jury impanelment and the return of the verdict; and (3) sentencing." The law allows few exceptions to the mandatory attendance rule.
Exceptions where the defendant is not required to be present in the courtroom include if there is an organizational defendant, if it is a misdemeanor offense, if there is a hearing on a legal question, or if there is a correction being made to a sentence - none of which currently apply to Trump’s case.
The rules also state that, in a case where "the defendant waives the right to be present, the trial may proceed to completion, including the verdict's return and sentencing, during the defendant's absence."
Trump's hush money trial is expected to last six to eight weeks, with proceedings scheduled to take place weekly on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays – leaving Wednesday and the weekends open for the former president to attend campaign events in-person if he chooses to do so.
Trump wrote on his TruthSocial platform on Monday that he "will likely not be able to attend" the high school graduation ceremony of his son, Barron Trump. While the court has not yet ruled whether Trump may be excused from court that day, the event could be one of many the former president might have to miss.
While Trump's mandatory attendance in court may cause him to miss some pre-scheduled events, it does not mean he will forego campaigning for the next several weeks, as he maintains his social media presence to engage with voters and continues his bid as the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nominee.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Aubrie Spady
Jury selection in former President Trump’s historic and unprecedented criminal trial stemming from charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to resume Thursday morning.
Bragg has charged Trump, the 2024 presumptive Republican presidential nominee, with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges are related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts. He has blasted the trial as pure politics, a "political persecution," and maintains his innocence. The former president is expected to testify during his trial.
"I tell the truth," Trump said last week, when asked about his possible testimony.
Trump is the first president in United States history to stand criminal trial.
By the end of jury selection on Tuesday, seven jurors had been selected and sworn in. The jury pool so far includes four men and three women, all living in New York City. Their professions include law, finance, nursing, technology and more.
This is an excerpt from an article by Fox News' Brooke Singman
Live Coverage begins here