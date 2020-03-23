Kevin McCarthy slams Pelosi, Schumer for 'playing political games' with coronavirus relief bill

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of obstructing necessary financial aid that Americans need during the coronavirus shutdown.

McCarthy told “Fox & Friends” that he and Pelosi are the only lawmakers currently in the House.

“She cannot craft another bill. Time is of the essence. People will lose their job today because of what Schumer and the others are portraying and doing.”

THERE'S DRUG COMBO TO SHORTEN CORONAVIRUS, FRENCH RESEARCHERS SAY

McCarthy credited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for forming a bipartisan effort among Republicans and Democrats to create the economic stimulus bill.

“This is a different process,” McCarthy said. “It was the leaders that came and stopped this process.”

The GOP-controlled Senate on Sunday failed to move forward with considering the $1.4 trillion "Phase Three" stimulus package intended to help businesses and families devastated by the downturn over the coronavirus outbreak, McConnell blasted Democrats opposed to the plan.

After the bill failed to move forward, McConnell tore into Democrats, accusing them of backing out of a bipartisan agreement once Pelosi, D-Calif., and Schumer, D-N.Y., intervened. He claimed Pelosi took "a week off" and "poured cold water on the whole process." He also said the Senate would take another vote on the motion to proceed with consideration of the bill Monday morning, "15 minutes after the markets open to see if there's a change of heart."

McConnell accused Pelosi of overstepping boundaries, saying: "She's the speaker of the House, not the speaker of the Senate."

McCarthy blasted Schumer for complaining about the “resources” for companies that would have “kept employees hired.”

“To me, this is the lowest level,” McCarthy said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McCarthy went on to say, “What the [Republican] Senators did last night, it wasn’t even voting on the bill. They had 30 more hours, they were simply moving the process forward to give this country hope, to show that they can work together. This is uncalled for.

“The country does not want us to be partisan, they want us to be productive,” McCarthy said.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.