Kevin McCarthy: No greater contrast than Trump signing China trade deal while Dems impeach him

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. R-Calif., said Wednesday that there was "no greater contrast" than watching President Trump sign a newly agreed trade deal with China while the House of Representatives voted to transmit two articles of impeachment against him to the Senate for trial.

The Democrat-controlled House approved the resolution to transmit the articles and name impeachment managers by a vote of 228-193, largely along party lines. The transmission comes nearly a month after lawmakers voted to impeach the president.

HOUSE TRANSMITS TRUMP IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE, PAVING WAY FOR HISTORIC TRIAL

Speaking on the House floor directly to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., McCarthy said that the "purely partisan" impeachment had cost the American people millions of dollars and potential solutions that could have improved the quality of Democrats' constituents' lives.

"There is no greater contrast than what we are doing right here today than what is happening at Pennsylvania Avenue," he said. "But what are we doing here?"

McCarthy labeled Pelosi's "delay tactics" as "self-serving, hypocritical, and discrediting," but said that they constituted "an important admission."

"You proved a very big point," he told Pelosi. "Democrats do not even believe their case was robust enough to win in a trial."

McCarthy said that "anyone could have recognized this ploy would not work" because the House and Senate are "different institutions."

He referenced the "Federalist Papers," in which the authors wrote that the purpose of a bicameral legislature is "to guard against the dangers of encroachment and to stop toxic resolutions from taking effect."

"The idea of withholding a sloppy impeachment case to force the Senate to change its rules is constitutionally and politically unheard of," McCarthy commented. "Frankly, it is just ridiculous."

McCarthy said that any other prosecutor "would be disbarred for such blatant bias" and unfairness as displayed by Pelosi and added that this is "not a moment this body should be proud of."

"The reason for impeachment is the same reason it has taken Democrats 30 days to send the articles to the Senate," McCarthy stated. "Just spite."

"Yes, more than 200 years ago, the Founders crafted an amazing country. But, they warned us what an abuse of power would look like," McCarthy concluded. "The sad part is we are witnessing it."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.