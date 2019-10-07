House Minority Leader McCarthy pushes back on Democrats' impeachment agenda and calls out Adam Schiff

The problem with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pursuing impeachment of President Trump is that she is not conducting it fairly, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Monday, calling out the decision to have Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., to lead the inquiry.

“Adam Schiff is a fact witness because he met with the whistleblower.” McCarthy, R-Calif., told “Fox & Friends.”

"Nowhere in America's judiciary does it ever allow a fact witness to be the prosecutor of the person in charge."

ATTORNEYS FOR WHISTLEBLOWER CONFIRM NEW INDIVIDUAL WITH FIRSTHAND KNOWLEDGE OF TRUMP UKRAINE CALL HAS COME FORWARD

McCarthy pushed back on Democrats’ arguments in favor of impeachment after a second whistleblower claimed to have information regarding President Trump’s controversial phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

McCarthy went on to say, “What’s wrong here is it's going to destroy this country. It’s going to break the fabric of who we are. They are discrediting democracy. They are not impeaching the president. They want to remove somebody from office who is duly elected because they disagree with it.”

Attorney Mark Zaid, who represents both whistleblowers, first told ABC News that the second individual is – like the first whistleblower – an intelligence official, and has firsthand knowledge of certain allegations contained in the first whistleblower complaint, which was not based on any firsthand knowledge.

Andrew Bakaj, a managing partner of the firm handling the case, verified the existence of the new whistleblower Sunday morning.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.