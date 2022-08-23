Kevin McCarthy: Democrats have been deceiving the American public

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy gave his take on Dr. Anthony Fauci's retirement Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he needs to take accountability for coronavirus blunders.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY: I imagine he will comply. What will be interesting is how many more in the administration will resign before we come to power in January, the Homeland Security secretary or others? The Democrats have been deceiving the American public, so Republicans are going to demand accountability. I remember being in the Situation Room when President Trump was in office, COVID had just hit, and Dr. Fauci told me nobody should be wearing a mask. It actually could cause you to get COVID because of the humidity created around it.

Then he went from wearing a mask to two masks and others. I just have one rule of thumb. I really don’t trust anyone who keeps a mural of themselves in their office. Those type of individuals should have to come and answer questions.

