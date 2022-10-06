Kevin McCarthy says Biden's energy policies threaten national security: 'America should wake up'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., outlined Thursday why America becoming energy-independent would solve several of the nation's problems on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

CNN ANALYSIS WORRIES GAS PRICE SPIKE COULD HURT DEMOCRATS IN NOVEMBER, ‘HAUNT’ PRESIDENT BIDEN

KEVIN MCCARTHY: America should wake up because in 33 days, we need you to join with us. They knew their policies would bring it in this direction. Remember when President Biden was asked about $5 a gas a few months back? He smiled and said that was a good thing, that you would force people to go electric. But he also has put America in a weaker position. He threatened our security by making us dependent on other nations. And if you care about the environment, American natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russian natural gas. We can be energy-independent. But more importantly, this nation could be stronger with more jobs. We could have other nations dependent upon us. China could be dependent upon us. That would help foreign policy and also make the world a safer place.

