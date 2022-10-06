Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Kevin McCarthy says Biden's energy policies threaten national security: 'America should wake up'

House GOP leader rips Biden following OPEC's production cut on 'Faulkner Focus'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy explains why voters should be cautious about the Biden administration's energy policies on 'The Faulkner Focus.'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., outlined Thursday why America becoming energy-independent would solve several of the nation's problems on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

CNN ANALYSIS WORRIES GAS PRICE SPIKE COULD HURT DEMOCRATS IN NOVEMBER, ‘HAUNT’ PRESIDENT BIDEN

KEVIN MCCARTHY: America should wake up because in 33 days, we need you to join with us. They knew their policies would bring it in this direction. Remember when President Biden was asked about $5 a gas a few months back? He smiled and said that was a good thing, that you would force people to go electric. But he also has put America in a weaker position. He threatened our security by making us dependent on other nations. And if you care about the environment, American natural gas is 41% cleaner than Russian natural gas. We can be energy-independent. But more importantly, this nation could be stronger with more jobs. We could have other nations dependent upon us. China could be dependent upon us. That would help foreign policy and also make the world a safer place.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Rep. Kevin McCarthy: This would make the world a 'safer place' Video
