Sen. Cramer: Nancy Pelosi interrupted coronavirus relief process with 'Disney World wish list'

Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said that despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi making the emergency coronavirus stimulus bill into a "Disney World wish list" for Democrats, the negotiation could end later Tuesday followed by a vote.

“With regard to their arguments, remember, Democrats were at the table at a safe distance across from Republicans, hashing this stuff out. There’s a lot in there for companies for sure, but, there’s a lot in there for workers and, by the way, companies hire workers,” the North Dakota lawmaker told “America’s Newsroom.”

Cramer said that the disagreements on the bill are “legitimate.”

“I, frankly, like the Democrats push for more money in the unemployment insurance fund for example. But, at the same, we want to provide incentives to keep people working, not incentives for companies to lay people off.”

House Democrats are being criticized on Monday for allotting expenses in their proposal of an emergency stimulus bill that has nothing to do with the coronavirus outbreak, including $35 million meant for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

Following the Senate Democrats derailing the pursuit of a bipartisan-drafted stimulus bill, the House led by Pelosi, D-Calif., offered their own version of a bill meant to save the economy as the pandemic has pummelled the stock market.

However, buried inside the over 1,100-page emergency proposal is $300 million that would be allotted for the National Endowment of the Arts and an additional $300 million for the National Endowment of the Humanities.

The bill also provides $100 million for NASA and $278 million for the IRS.

Such expenses, particularly the $35 million for the performing arts center, raised eyebrows on social media.

Cramer said that the compromise package hashed on Sunday night was “good.”

“I wish we would’ve voted right away. Today is the day to do that," he said, adding that the American people need help right now.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.