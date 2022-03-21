Josh Hawley: 'We need answers' on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record concerns him.

JOSH HAWLEY: Well, her record is really what concerns me. And in particular just to take one example. If you look at what she has done with child porn offenders. While she has been on the bench, Judge Jackson, every case of child porn offenders in front of her given defendant lenient sentences lower than what the federal guidelines recommend and lower than what the federal prosecutors have sought. Did it case after case and going back to her time on the sentencing commission, before she was on the bench.

She wanted to eliminate the current mandatory minimum sentence for child porn offenders as far back as law school she talked about whether child sex offender registries are even constitutional. This is somebody I think who has a lot of issues when it comes to being lenient with criminals. Soft on crime and I just want to know is this a person who is going to protect our kids or who is going to protect child sex predators. We need to get those answers.

