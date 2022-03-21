Dr. Carol Swain 'concerned' about Biden SCOTUS nominee's views on critical race theory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Public Policy Foundation's Dr. Carol Swain joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Dr. Swain expressed concern with Judge Jackson's position on critical race theory and questioned whether the judge believes America is a systemically racist country.

DR. CAROL SWAIN: The Republicans should stand on the Constitution and the civil rights laws, and they should have screamed louder when Joe Biden chose a racist process that violated US civil rights laws by confining the potential nominees to one group, Black women. That in itself was racist. It ran counter to the nondiscrimination purpose of the Civil Rights Act, the equal protection clause. And so I think Republicans should stand on principle. They should not allow themselves to be charmed because their decision will impact every American. I'm also concerned about Judge Brown's position on critical race theory, and there's every evidence that she believes that America is a systemically racist country, that our Constitution was put together by racists. And I think that they should be standing on principles. And again, not allow themselves to be charmed.

