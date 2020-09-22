'Tucker Carlson Tonight' airs never-before-seen footage from deadly Kenosha shooting

Newly released video footage from the night Illinois teenager Kyle Rittenhouse shot and killed two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wis. last month could support the claim that the 17-year-old was being attacked by demonstrators and acted in self-defense.

The footage, provided by a nonprofit organization affiliated with Rittenhouse's defense attorney, was shown on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday and raises questions about the events that led up to the Aug. 28 shooting.

Rittenhouse faces several felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

"His attorneys argue that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Prosecutors in Wisconsin charged him with first-degree murder," host Tucker Carlson said, "but what is the truth about what happened that night?"

Carlson noted that Rittenhouse had been volunteering with a small group to remove graffiti from a local high school hours before he reportedly went to protect Kenosha businesses from being vandalized.

"That was the day that he found himself in downtown Kenosha in the middle of a riot," Carlson said. "He wound up face-to-face with a convicted child molester called Joseph Rosenbaum, apparently committing arson."

The footage shows Rittenhouse running with a fire extinguisher. Rosenbaum appears and appears to chase after Rittenhouse when a single gunshot is fired.

A surrounded Rittenhouse squeezed four shots in Rosenbaum's direction. Seconds later, three additional shots were reportedly fired by an unknown shooter. One bullet grazed Rosenbaum's head while another penetrated his right groin, his left thigh, and his back.

"Kyle Rittenhouse fired four shots initially that night," Carlson observed. "Another four were fired. We still don't know who fired them, no one else has been arrested or charged."

At this point, according to the video's narration, an unidentified protester strikes Rittenhouse in the head, causing him to fall to the ground. Another protester attempts to jump on Rittenhouse, who then fires two shots into the air. Yet another protester then strikes Rittenhouse in the back of the head with what appears to be a skateboard while reaching for the teen's rifle. Rittenhouse fires a single shot, striking the man in the chest.

The video appears to show still another protester advancing with a handgun aimed at Rittenhouse, who fired off a round and struck the armed man in the bicep.

"So that's what happened that night in Kenosha, on camera," Carlson concluded. "You can assess for yourself what you think of it.

"As we said tonight, only Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged, so the question before the court is, did Kyle Rittenhouse commit first-degree murder or was it something else? Was it self-defense? "