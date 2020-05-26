John Kennedy says world leaders have been 'weenies' with China for years: 'Weakness invites wolves'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While legislation to impose sanctions on China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak is potentially in development, Sen. John Kennedy on Tuesday explained the threat that the United States is facing from the Asian country.

“I haven’t read the bill but I’ll probably sign on,” Kennedy, R-La., told “America’s Newsroom.”

Kennedy said that it is important to distinguish between the people of China and the Chinese Communist Party, which is “populated by thugs.” Kennedy said that, secondly, the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted “ever.”

“I wouldn’t turn my back on them if they were two days dead,” Kennedy said.

“China’s strength and China’s bullying has, frankly, been caused by the weeniest of the world and the world's leaders. For 20 years, the experts and many world leaders said to be patient with China, [that] free enterprise will change them. Well, they changed the free enterprise.”

National security adviser Robert O'Brien warned on Sunday that the United States may impose sanctions if China goes through with a controversial national security law that would put Hong Kong's independence at risk.

"It looks like with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong," O'Brien told NBC's "Meet the Press." "If they do, under the 1992 Hong Kong Policy Act and the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, Secretary Pompeo would likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy. And if that happens, there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China."

Kennedy said that the Chinese Communist Party “understands that weakness invites the wolves.”

“We’ve got to push back and we’ve got to join the rest of the world in doing so, including but not limited to sanctions. We may have to revoke the special trade status with Hong Kong. The people of Hong Kong have got to face a tough decision here: they can get out or they can fight until the very end. But, China is taking them over.”

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.