Kendall Qualls announces bid for Minnesota governor on GOP ticket in 'Fox & Friends Weekend' exclusive

TakeCharge president and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to announce his bid to become Minnesota's next governor on the Republican ticket.

Qualls told Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth in an exclusive interview on Sunday that he is running to promote the idea that the "promise of America" transcends race and socio demographics.

"When you look at my life, it is the living case study that the promise of America is alive and well, regardless of race, regardless of certain social standing," Qualls stated. "And I'm going to fight for our country again by signing and filing as a candidate for governor in the great state of Minnesota on the Republican ticket."

Hegseth highlighted Qualls' long list of accomplishments, which include being the first in his family to graduate, serving in the United States Army, and becoming a successful businessman.

The nationwide crime wave has also impacted the Gopher State, with state capital and one half of the ‘Twin Cities' St. Paul seeing a record-breaking number of murders in 2021 – as the other half, Minneapolis, enduring a sharp spike in carjackings.

Combating crime and ensuring public safety is one of Qualls' biggest priorities according to the candidate, as he seeks to unseat current Democratic Governor Tim Walz.

"We're fighting because in our state… it was ground zero where all the rioting, looting and defunding the police initiatives all started and spread across the country — and even now, two years later, we're suffering from record crime across our state," said Qualls.

"And in the center of it all is our governor, Tim Walz, for allowing that to happen," Qualls continued. "His weak leadership has caused this, and it's a dereliction of duty."

Kendall Qualls will run against his opponents in the Republican primary on August 9.