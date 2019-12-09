Ken Starr: Trump's partisan, 'weaponized' impeachment will be 'unprecedented in American history'

Former Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Monday that House Democrats have "weaponized" impeachment and are setting a new precedent with their action against President Trump.

Starr told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Democrats should have looked to American history when they first considered impeaching Trump.

According to Starr, the articles of impeachment against former President Richard Nixon were so "powerful" that they garnered the support of 400 House members, though Nixon resigned before the full House could hold a vote.

Starr added that the articles of impeachment against Clinton were more partisan, but still constituted serious charges.

GOHMERT TEARS INTO NADLER OVER DEMS' TREATMENT OF COUNSEL

However, the former prosecutor said Trump's prospective articles of impeachment are unique in that they are nearly assured to be devoid of Republican support. He added that they do not rise to the level of a "high crime" or "misdemeanor" as delineated in the Constitution.

"There'll be some Democratic slippage as well, and so this'll be unprecedented in American history," he said. Late Monday, Fox News learned that House Democrats are expected to announce at least two articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday. The articles are expected to focus on obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.

Starr called the case the Democrats are engineering "the most partisan approach in the history of the Republic."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He warned that if Democrats have their way, impeachment will further divide the country and see "increasing utilization" in the future.

"Reasonable minds can differ about the [July 25] phone call," Starr added. "I don't see why reasonable minds, given all we know about the facts, all the testimony that we've had, would say that was a crime or that was such an 'abuse of power' -- which is the current nomenclature -- that the president must be removed because he is a clear and present danger to the American polity. It's just extravagant in my view. I think we have weaponized impeachment, unfortunately."

"Impeachment should be the last resort and now it's simply a political tool."