Ken Paxton on staggering migrant numbers: Biden admin is in ‘recruitment mode’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday the Biden administration is in "recruitment mode" considering the staggering number of migrant encounters since last year. Migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border increased in January, and almost doubled the number of encounters from January 2021, according to a court filing obtained by Fox News.

BORDER CRISIS: NUMBER OF TURKISH MIGRANTS AT SOUTHERN BORDER ALREADY OUTPACES FY 2021

KEN PAXTON: It's quadrupled since Trump was in office. The numbers are getting worse. They didn't even put the numbers out. We're in a lawsuit that allowed us to get those numbers. That's the only reason we have the actual numbers. They're trying to hide them.

…

The cartels are recruiting people to come. They make thousands and thousands of dollars off each transportation into our country. … I think you have the Biden Administration wanting to get people here as quickly as possible before they get shut down by the courts, so they are in recruitment mode, not keeping-people-out mode.

