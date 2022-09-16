Expand / Collapse search
Ken Paxton: Greg Abbott sending migrants to sanctuary states is 'genius' and highlights Democrats' 'hypocrisy'

Migrant encounters at southern border exceed 2 million so far in FY 22

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Texas AG: Texas and Florida are highlighting the Democrats' hypocrisy Video

Texas AG: Texas and Florida are highlighting the Democrats' hypocrisy

Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., describes the difference between the 50 migrants transported to Martha's Vineyard and the more than 5,000 that cross into Texas every day on 'Hannity.'

Attorney General Ken Paxton R-TX., applauded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for highlighting the Democrats' "hypocrisy" on "Hannity." 

KEN PAXTON: It's amazing, they've done an amazing job. They've had to deal with this crisis over the last two years. And I love that they're highlighting the hypocrisy that you and Senator Cruz just talked about. They're dealing with a few hundred, maybe a thousand, you said Martha's Vineyard 50. We deal with 5,000 a day, and we've been dealing with this for almost two years. And as Senator Cruz talked about, Del Rio, a town of 36,000, had 50% more people show up at their door, and we had to deal with it. There was no complaining by the liberal elite. There was no complaining by Gavin Newsom. We had to deal with it, and we had no help.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Texas and Florida AGs on Biden's refusal to admit border failures Video
