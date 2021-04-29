'Woke cancel culture movement' backfired on Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams: Gov. Kemp

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told "Fox & Friends" Thursday, President Biden and Georgia voting rights activist Stacey Abrams have driven the "woke cancel culture movement" too far, and now it has backfired on the Democratic Party for "lying" about the state’s election law.

STACEY ABRAMS GROUP LASHES OUT AFTER WASHINGTON POST FACT CHECK DOLES OUT 'PINOCCHIOS'

GOV. BRIAN KEMP: …When you have the president of the United States getting four Pinocchio's from The Washington Post, Stacey Abrams getting two because quite honestly, they're just lying about Georgia's law. Senator Tim Scott is exactly right. It makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat in Georgia, and that's what this bill does.

…

Unfortunately, really this far-reaching, woke cancel culture movement that's out there that's driven by people like Stacey Abrams and even the White House has backfired because they simply didn't read the bill. But I do think it is part of their playbook, guys, to push H.R. 1, which is an unconstitutional power grab and a federalization of elections that even a lot of Democrat secretary of states don't think is a good idea, and our founders certainly didn't.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW