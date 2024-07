George Washington – commander of the Continental Army, first President of the United States, face of the dollar bill and the headstrong revolutionary who defeated an empire to build a nation.

Washington's story is not just a chapter but the very essence that infuses the spirit of America, a narrative embedded in the fabric of its legacy — and that story is being retold in a new way in the multipart Fox Nation docuseries debuting just in time for Independence Day.

Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer hosts and executive produces "GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary," a riveting four-part combination of expert commentary and dramatic recreation that invites viewers to explore the lesser-known facets of the iconic Founding Father as a young man trying to earn his place in history.

"George Washington’s story is not over, thankfully. I truly enjoyed bringing this part of his life to light. I also truly enjoy the lens of history when focused on the times of today," Grammer said, per a press release detailing the series.

"With George’s spirit in mind, I suggest we all embrace the fortitude and enduring courage it may take to remain a free and independent America! I love George Washington and hope to do him proud," he added.

Viewers will be taken through Washington's life as a young, ambitious man with an eagerness to serve the Crown before transforming into the seasoned military hero who led the Continental Army — and a nation disillusioned with tyranny and taxes — to victory over the British.

Across four episodes, Fox Nation subscribers can witness the molding of one of America's founders into the person history knows and remembers as a tenacious opponent of tyranny, and a figure synonymous with the American spirit.

"This is the story of how a young man became father to his country," Grammer narrated in a preview of the series. "This is the story of the greatest American before there was an America. This is the story of George."

Fox Nation President Lauren Petterson, enthusing about the series that drops on the streaming platform July 1, credited Grammer for "transport[ing] viewers back to the beginning of Washington's story and masterfully showcas[ing] a different side of the Founding Father, spotlighting a young man who was fighting to make the ultimate name for himself in a truly captivating series."

Fox Nation subscribers can stream all four parts of "GEORGE: Rise of a Revolutionary" beginning Monday, just in time to celebrate America's Independence Day.