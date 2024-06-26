Kevin Costner renews partnership with Fox Nation for new series exploring America's national parks

Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Costner is up to big things – creating a cinematic love letter to the American frontier and inking a fresh new deal with Fox Nation to tell viewers a series of captivating stories about America's national parks in a follow to the popular 2022 Fox Nation docuseries, "Yellowstone: One-Fifty."

"We get kind of behind the curtain about what really went down, and you realize in the first one [Yellowstone: One-Fifty], you realize a single individual kind of just went against the grain. He was the reason why we had our first national park," Costner told "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain at a special advance screening of the first installment of his new passion project on Tuesday.

His ongoing partnership with the Fox Nation platform will bring exciting new content beyond Yellowstone and continue to capture the beauty and wonder of America's preserved spaces.

His other major project, "Horizon: An American Saga," is slated to hit theaters Friday, but a select military audience at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps. Base in California got the chance to see the first installment on Tuesday.

"Our military is part of the fabric of our country, if not the tip of the spear. The idea of coming to a military base just seems logical to me," Costner told Cain.

The "Dances with Wolves" and "Field of Dreams" star sat down with the "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host for an exclusive interview where he shared tidbits about the film, the effort it took to make it happen, and his idea of what makes a great leader.

"I think the opportunity is better than ever to take our future and to look at where we're at as a country, honestly, and try to understand that we can be proud of what we've accomplished, but understand that anything we can really do a lot better," he said.

He later continued, "We've gone from sea to shining sea, if you will. We've gone to both coasts and now what is in-between? I think it wouldn't hurt at all for this country to continue to just look at itself, be honest with things and understand what's important. It's not someone's career. It's not someone's tenure at public service. It's really about us. Are we getting the best attention? Are we going after problems in a very logical way? Are we looking at things that have been broken for so long?"

Costner set his sights on capturing the American frontier spirit – the drive, grit, resourcefulness and resilience it took to make way in the Old West – by telling the story of westward expansion with the high-budget film.

He told Cain that the same potential to facilitate change exists now more than ever, but it boils down to leadership.

"The definition of a great leader…probably won't be elected because he's done the right things to make enough people uncomfortable," he said.

Cain followed up by asking Costner who the actor believes is emblematic of a great leader.

"A lot of times you're judged so much later on. You think about [Abraham] Lincoln… if I could have dinner with a few people, he might be one of them," he replied.

"It would be to say, ‘No, you had a great presidency'… he was probably feeling like he had a failed presidency. There was everybody attacking him. There was everybody that was after him and, years later, we think of him as one of our greatest presidents… I yearn for that kind of big thinking," he added.