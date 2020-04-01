Kellyanne Conway: White House not talking politics at all, Biden taking 'petty' shots from his 'bunker'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pushed back Wednesday on former Vice President Joe Biden repeatedly criticizing President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Why hasn’t Vice President Biden called the White House today to offer some support? He’s in his bunker in Wilmington, [Delaware],“ Conway told Fox & Friends.”

“We’re not talking about politics at the White House here, at all. We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie. There’s really no time for that.”

Conway said that it is “very” disappointing to see the repeated criticism of the Trump administration’s response to the outbreak.

“I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small and so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have,” Conway said.

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

Biden said in a CNN interview on Tuesday that Trump "is not responsible for the coronavirus but he [is] responsible for using all the power at his disposal to be able to deal with this virus,”

The former vice president emphasized that Trump has “been very slow to act.” Biden also claimed that “many of the things he [the president] says are simply not accurate.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Conway pointed out that on phone calls with Democratic leaders, like Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Guam Gov. Lourdes Aflague Leon Guerrero, Maine Gov. Janet Mills, and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, they gave credit to Trump for his response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Thanking the president, the vice president of the task force, and then making specific asks. There are no politics for them on that phone call. They’re saying thank you so much for the federal government’s response. Here is what my state and my district of Columbia needs next,” Conway said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Conway said that they thanked the Trump administration approving disaster declarations, converting dormitories and hotels into “hospitals,” among other support.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.