Kellyanne Conway slams Twitter's Trump fact-checks: They're done by 'people who attack him all day long'

In a sharp rebuke of Twitter's first-ever move to fact-check a tweet by President Trump, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted Wednesday that Democrats in the mainstream media cannot be relied upon.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Conway noted that Twitter had cited articles and tweets from sources like CNN, The Hill, NBC and The Washington Post after labeling two tweets from the president about mail-in ballot voter fraud "potentially misleading."

"That part is the richest of all," she remarked. "These people have got nothing important right over the last three years, beginning with the very election where they were relying on their own data."

"I have a treasure trove of peoples’ articles of how Hillary Clinton wasn’t even saying Donald Trump's name, Barack Obama has hardly [uttered] Hillary Clinton’s name because they all thought that the election was decided long before that," Conway continued. "Why? Because there's very little respect for democracy."

The president claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. And, although administrators explained that the move was aimed at providing "context" to Trump's remarks, the decision prompted the president to accuse Twitter of election meddling.

Conway said that the president has given a voice to the voiceless on his social media accounts.

"Fact-check: Over 90 percent of mainstream media reportedly vote for the Democratic presidential candidate. So many conservatives and many non-liberals and many non-voters feel like they have a platform on social media that allows them, for free, to express themselves," she argued.

"I mean, they are relying upon the same people who attack him all day long to ‘fact-check' him," Conway added.

The White House senior adviser also pointed a finger at Twitter's head of integrity, Yoel Roth, who she said is "constantly attacking Trump voters."

In addition to raising questions about the circumstances surrounding Twitter's decision, Conway asserted that the president's tweets were factual and that House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was right to take action against remote voting in Congress.

"Why all of a sudden do we have mail-in ballots if it's 86 degrees and sunny and America found their way to the beaches? Did you see the pictures this weekend? They will find their way to the polls," she exclaimed. "So, this just another attempt of those who want to keep our states locked down, our churches, mosques, synagogues closed, our professional sports locked up forever more, our amusement parks, our kids, our lives locked down."

Despite a push for America's economy to reopen ahead of the November election, the decision was handed down to the state level by President Trump. Many states have seen their COVID-19 curves flatten, but a second wave of the deadly virus is reportedly on its way.

Nearly 100,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.

"They want you, the voter, to not be able to come out and express the most important franchise. And, in advance of that, express yourselves on social media platforms," Conway explained. "We have no presence in the mainstream media. They look down on us like we're deplorable and irredeemable."

"So, social media gives us that presence and the president himself has a huge advantage on social media. He has more followers than any president. He uses it more than anyone ever has to reach the people, to communicate, and to also hear back from them what's on their minds," she concluded. "So, that's why they’re shutting this down."

President Trump has just over 80 million Twitter followers; former President Barack Obama has almost 118 million.