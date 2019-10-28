Kellyanne Conway rips 'media interference,' blasts controversial Washington Post obituary for ISIS leader

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway went after the media Monday saying she was "sick and tired of media interference," accusing the press of trying to "undercut" President Trump.

Conway appeared on "The Story with Martha MacCallum" where the host asked her if there was any communication between the White House, Attorney General William Barr and the Durham investigation before she turned her attention toward the media.

"William Barr answered that today, he said that he's not involved in the investigation. That's why Durham is doing it, "Conway said. "And the only people who have to fear this investigation are people who did something wrong."

The counselor then addressed the media, saying that American citizens deserve to know the origins of the Russia investigation and accusing the press of trying to "undo" the 2016 election.

WASHINGTON POST PRAISES ISIS LEADER AS 'AUSTERE RELIGIOUS SCHOLAR,' DESPITE HISTORY OF RAPE, MURDER

"We have a right to know as citizens in this country what happened... Everybody who's on their high horse, 'we must investigate Russian interference. You must investigate foreign interference.' I'm sick and tired of media interference," Conway said. "I'm sick and tired of media interference trying to undo the last elections results and trying to interfere in 2020."

Conway brought up The Washington Post's obituary for ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, calling it "nonsense."

The obituary headline initially read: "Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48" prompting criticism.

"What was this yesterday from The Washington Post? This nonsense. The media is angry at the president of the United States for getting rid of the world's worst terrorists," Conway said.

"They went to the magnitude and the duplicity yesterday of trying to... undercut the commander in chief making the order and... honestly doing something that helped the whole country and the world, freedom-loving people everywhere."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Conway added, "I would ask The Washington Post, close your eyes and pretend that al Baghdadi worked in the Trump White House and then go rewrite your obituary, bet you wouldn't be as kind."